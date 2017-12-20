SPCA Holiday Dinner

Christmas cheer for the four-legged in Conshohocken (WPVI)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. --
Christmas dinner came early Wednesday for some four-legged friends in Montgomery county.

The SPCA here in Conshohocken has been preparing holiday meals for its sheltered animals, for over half a century.

Wednesday was no different, as members of the Main Line Auxiliary cooked up a special holiday treat of ground beef, vegetables and broth.

Then one-by-one, the animals were brought out to be fed, and receive some Christmas cheer.

Plenty of dogs and cats, and even a guinea pig was invited to partake, though it looks like he may have said "hum-bug" to the holiday meal.
