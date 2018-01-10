Christmas in July for father and son fire victims in NJ

It was Christmas in January and a big surprise for a father and son devastated by fire.The Monroe Township Ambulance and Rescue Association hosted a Christmas celebration for Winslow Township Officer Joe DiGirolamo and his son, Lucas.Even Santa came back for the occasion.The two lost everything when their Atco home went up in flames the day after Christmas.DiGirolamo says the support is overwhelming.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.------