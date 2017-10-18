City closes Vare Recreation Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Vare Recreation Center closed: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 17, 2017 (WPVI)

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia officials have closed the Vare Recreation Center for the foreseeable future. The center's 100-year-old building can no longer be operated safely.

Residents are devastated and, for right now, it's not known just how long the rec center will be closed.

"We decided that safety comes first and we really needed to ensure the safety of the young people and adults who use the facility," said Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "So we made the call to close the facility."

The now dilapidated facility in the 2600 block of Morris Street has been a hub for many community activities over the years.

"They have a lot of memorials and rallies and stuff for people that have passed away due to gun violence," said Amanda Burton, of South Philadelphia. "I think this is an important building and that they need to get back up on its feet."

Vare is one of the city's most active rec centers. People are scrambling to relocate events to other locations.

"This is a community right here that needs this recreation center," said resident Odessa Brown. "We don't have anywhere else for our kids to go."

A structural engineering firm hired by the city has determined the building is structurally not safe for occupancy and it is in serious need of major repairs.

Mayor Jim Kenney and his administration pointed out the extensive repairs needed at Vare underscore the immediate need for his 'Rebuild Initiative,' which would address decades of under-investment in the city's parks, rec centers and libraries.

"Those capital needs over time have increased, the buildings have deteriorated and we're at a point now that if we can't make those improvements, Vare might not be the last facility we need to close," said Lovell. "Rebuild is happening at a really critical time in the city."

In the interim, Vare's outdoor spaces, including playgrounds and ball fields will remain open.

EMBED More News Videos

City closes Vare Recreation Center: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 17, 2017


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
Sandusky to learn if he'll get new trial or charges tossed
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Teen critical following shooting in New Castle County
6 injured in Trenton crash
Police: Mother admits drowning 2 young boys in Delaware apt.
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
Police seek teen who sucker punched man, breaking his jaw
Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof
Trump's travel ban blocked by judge in Hawaii
2 arrested in Delaware for racist vandalism spree
More News
Top Video
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof
More Video