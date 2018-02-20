A clear message outside City Hall Tuesday evening during an anti-gun violence vigil in honor of the shooting victims in Parkland, Florida."For way too long the NRA has had much too much influence over gun policy," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. "We've got to vote some people out."With so many rallies in the wake of mass shootings in our country, many wonder if the gatherings have an impact? The victims say yes."That's why I'm out here today, so we can talk, shout, do whatever we have to do for Florida and all the other cities," said Yullio Robbins, who lost her son to gun violence.Movita Johnson-Harrell is a long-time gun violence activist who lost her son Charles after he was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity. She now is the head of victim services for the DA's office."We are able to better empower victims to help them to become part of the solution," said Johnson-Harrell.Some high school students who happened to be walking by felt compelled to join and make their voices heard."Considering I'm a high school student myself, I feel as though I need to do something," said Naiser Warren. "Quite frankly, I feel as though adults and higher authorities aren't doing enough."------