Christmas in July benefit 5K in Newtown

The 6th annual Joe Conklin Christmas in July 5k took to the streets as reported during Action News at 10 on July 26, 2018 (WPVI)

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The 6th annual Joe Conklin Christmas in July 5k took to the streets in Newtown Township Thursday.

The event benefits the Mary Kate Legacy Foundation, which provides special needs children with items insurance doesn't cover.

Some of the kids helped by the foundation participated in the race.

Like 7-year-old Julianna Peacock, who was all smiles crossing the finish line with a medal around her neck.

The Mary Kate Legacy Foundation has raised more than a million dollars since 2006.

