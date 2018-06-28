3 engaging community events in Philadelphia this weekend

From a free festival in Port Richmond to a chance to help feed homeless Philadelphians, there's plenty of community and cultural events coming up. Read on for a rundown.
Join the Port Richmond Community Festival
Join the Port Richmond community for a lively summer festival in Campbell Square Park. The celebration will feature live music, more than 100 vendors, food trucks, and plenty of activities for children and adults.
When: Saturday, June 30, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Campbell Square, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave.
Admission: Free
Help feed homeless neighbors with D.O.P.E
Local community organization D.O.P.E -- aka Doing Our Part Eclectically -- welcomes volunteers to help serve dinner to homeless residents this Saturday night in Thomas Paine Plaza. Community members can donate items -- such as salad, pizza, sandwiches, snacks, water or cash to purchase supplies -- or just drop by to help distribute what's available.
When: Saturday, June 30, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Admission: Free; donations accepted
The Brown Sugar Social at La Fusion Lounge
This Sunday, Lorde Baldwin Entertainment is hosting a networking mixer for local queer black and brown women at La Fusion Lounge. Expect good food, drinks and conversation through the evening at the upscale lounge.
When: Sunday, July 1, 5-8 p.m.
Where: La Fusion Lounge, 1136 S. 11th St.
Admission: $20
