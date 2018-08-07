COMMUNITY & EVENTS

35th anniversary of National Night Out

EMBED </>More Videos

35th anniversary of National Night Out. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

By
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --
In Wynnewood, Montgomery County Tuesday night, it was chance for kids to try out a police motorcycle, wear a fire hat, while walking inside a fire truck.

Those attractions were as popular as the actual rides at the National Night Out Festival.

Founder Matt Peskin said, "Their original idea was to show we are the majority, there's more law abiding citizens than criminals."

The idea for National Night Out was born here in Wynnewood in 1984.

"We figured if everyone could come out throw their porch light on, it doesn't cost anything, it was symbolic. But then people liked it so much, we pushed the activities and events like this and more law enforcement communities into the neighborhoods," said Peskin.

Narberth police chief John Gallagher added, "This is a unique opportunity for us to get to know people on a different level, show them a police car, show them the resources that are dedicated to the community."

Local businesses are showing support too. Dietz and Watson presented Lower Merion Police with a check tonight.

Members of the community love what's turned into an annual carnival.

Joann Viviani of Broomall said, "I so appreciate those who leave their house every day and don't know if they are coming home to their family. I do appreciate that."

"It's nice, it's a good thing, something to keep the community together, everybody out," said Toni Lockard.

Anthony Terry of West Philadelphia said, "We love it. It's a nice place for kids to come and learn stuff and see the fire engines and everything around here."

And on the 35th Anniversary a dose of fame came to Wynnewood, Shaquille O'Neal.

The basketball star is here promoting - Ring - a home security company, part of the event is to raise awareness of crime prevention.

Shaq is traveling to different National Night out festivals across the country.

This is only the second year at the Wynnewood Shopping Center, the event outgrew their original location in Wynnewood.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newscrime prevention
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News