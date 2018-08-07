35th anniversary of National Night Out

In Wynnewood, Montgomery County Tuesday night, it was chance for kids to try out a police motorcycle, wear a fire hat, while walking inside a fire truck.Those attractions were as popular as the actual rides at the National Night Out Festival.Founder Matt Peskin said, "Their original idea was to show we are the majority, there's more law abiding citizens than criminals."The idea for National Night Out was born here in Wynnewood in 1984."We figured if everyone could come out throw their porch light on, it doesn't cost anything, it was symbolic. But then people liked it so much, we pushed the activities and events like this and more law enforcement communities into the neighborhoods," said Peskin.Narberth police chief John Gallagher added, "This is a unique opportunity for us to get to know people on a different level, show them a police car, show them the resources that are dedicated to the community."Local businesses are showing support too. Dietz and Watson presented Lower Merion Police with a check tonight.Members of the community love what's turned into an annual carnival.Joann Viviani of Broomall said, "I so appreciate those who leave their house every day and don't know if they are coming home to their family. I do appreciate that.""It's nice, it's a good thing, something to keep the community together, everybody out," said Toni Lockard.Anthony Terry of West Philadelphia said, "We love it. It's a nice place for kids to come and learn stuff and see the fire engines and everything around here."And on the 35th Anniversary a dose of fame came to Wynnewood, Shaquille O'Neal.The basketball star is here promoting - Ring - a home security company, part of the event is to raise awareness of crime prevention.Shaq is traveling to different National Night out festivals across the country.This is only the second year at the Wynnewood Shopping Center, the event outgrew their original location in Wynnewood.------