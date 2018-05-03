6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month

6abc is celebrating Asian-Pacific Heritage Month.At the 6abc studios Wednesday night, we honored Asian-Pacific Americans making a difference in the community.Among the honorees, the Asian Arts Initiative and restaurateurs David Taing and Kenny Poon.Also taking part in the program, Action News reporter Christie Ileto and 6ABC President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.Action News' Nydia Han was there, as well.She debuted her new documentary, #ThisIsAmerica, which focuses on the impact racial and ethnic stereotypes.You will be able to see the documentary beginning Saturday evening at 6abc.com/ThisIsAmerica.