A military hero shared his dramatic stories at a gathering in Valley Forge.

U.S. Army Specialist Kyle White served in Afghanistan, and was the awarded the medal of honor. (WPVI)

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A military hero shared his dramatic war stories Wednesday, at a special gathering in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Army Specialist Kyle White served in Afghanistan, and was the awarded the medal of honor for risking his life during combat operations.

Kyle was the guest speaker at the freedom foundation at Valley Forge, a summer development program for teachers, who are studying for graduate degrees.

By hearing first hand stories, like those shared by Kyle White, these instructors will hopefully be able to provide better instruction and character development to their students.
