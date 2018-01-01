COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Atlantic City 27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge fundraiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Polar Bear Plunge: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 1, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
The air was well below freezing and the ocean temperature was a frigid 32 degrees, but that didn't stop some folks from taking the Polar Bear Plunge.

This is a tradition in Atlantic City on New Year's Day.

Some folks said it was the best way to start the year off. Others say it's one off their bucket list.

The participants raised money for the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

This was the 27th year for the plunge.
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsAtlantic Cityoceansatlantic beachjersey shore
