WILMINGTON (WPVI) --Local barbers took a break from cutting hair on Christmas Eve for a coat drive.
The barbers at Black Visionary Designers Barber Salon in Wilmington handed out coats Sunday to anyone who needed one.
The salon started the coat drive ten years ago as a way to help the community and give back.
People of all ages lined up to get coats.
Each year, they've been able to give away more than 1,000 coats.
