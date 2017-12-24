  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Barbers hold coat drive for those in need in Wilmington

Local barbers hand out coats for those in need. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 24, 2017. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Local barbers took a break from cutting hair on Christmas Eve for a coat drive.

The barbers at Black Visionary Designers Barber Salon in Wilmington handed out coats Sunday to anyone who needed one.

The salon started the coat drive ten years ago as a way to help the community and give back.

People of all ages lined up to get coats.

Each year, they've been able to give away more than 1,000 coats.
