Beat boredom at these 3 free events in Philadelphia this weekend

Hike Pennypack Trail with FreeWalkers.org this weekend. | Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for budget-friendly activities to mix up your routine, we've got you covered. Here are three solid to-do's that won't charge you an admission fee -- from a guided hike through Pennypack Trail to a bluesy open mic night.

Hike Pennypack Trail with FreeWalkers.org





Join FreeWalkers.org for a 20-mile walk from Holmesburg to Willow Grove along Pennypack Creek. While hiking along the shady wooded course, the group will see where Lenape tribal councils took place, where the most historic train wreck in the Delaware Valley unfolded and where the oldest bridge in the nation -- built in 1697 -- continues to serve local traffic.

When: Saturday, July 7, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at Holmesburg Junction, 4783 Rhawn St.
Admission: Free; donations accepted

REad Treat at Chew Playground





Bring the children down to Chew Playground for a summer reading session this Sunday evening -- and every Sunday evening until school starts. For every 30 minutes of reading a child completes, they'll earn a stamp on their REad Treat card. Children who earn four stamps or more will then receive gift certificates or cards at the Back to School Festival in August.

When: Sunday, July 8, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Chew Playground, 1800 Washington Ave.
Admission: Free
Open Blues Jam with Mikey Junior & Friends at The Twisted Tail





Blues artists of all levels -- and their fans -- are invited to Open Blues Jam this, and every Sunday, at The Twisted Tail. As musicians and singers take turns on the stage, listeners are treated to happy hour specials from 5-7 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 8, 5-9 p.m.
Where: The Twisted Tail, 509 S. Second St.
Admission: Free

