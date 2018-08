Dozens of people were celebrated and welcomed in as Americans from this day forward.A naturalization ceremony was held today at the historic Pennsbury Manor in Morrisville Bucks County.50 individuals from all over the world recited the pledge of allegiance and were sworn in as new U.S. Citizens.Friday's backdrop of Pennsbury Manor is meaningful to the new citizens as it was home to William Penn who worked on rights such as freedom of religion and voting rights.