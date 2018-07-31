COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Celebrating delicious food and tradition dating back to 1943

Residents of Camden gather to celebrate the 75th anniversary of "Donkey's Place." as reported during Action News at 4 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Tuesday was a celebration of delicious food and a tradition dating back to 1943 in Camden, New Jersey.

Mayor Frank Moran joined dozens of neighbors to celebrate the 75th anniversary of "Donkey's Place."

Owner Rob Lucas, Junior helped prepare and serve the coveted cheesesteaks out of a food truck.

Rob's grandfather opened the restaurant in 1943 on historic Hadden Avenue.

Donkey's Place only serves fries, and of course, cheesesteaks consisting of a pile of steak, American cheese, a lots of onions on a poppyseed kaiser roll. It's the poppyseed roll that has helped make Donkey's one of the most famous places to get a cheesesteak outside of Philadelphia.

" What makes it unique is they have been here for 75 years and they have always been delicious and they are still the same."

"Some may argue it's the roll, some may argue it's the grill which they have been using for 75 years, the onions, but the cut of meat it all comes together and it is number one"

The mayor issued his administration's first key to the city to the popular restaurant.
