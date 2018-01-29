COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia unveils new 'Hub of Hope' for homeless

EMBED </>More Videos

City unveils new Hub of Hope for homeless: Annie McCormick reports on Action News on 11 p.m., January 29, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Hub of Hope is ready to unveil a major upgrade to an 11,000 square foot facility in SEPTA's Center City subway concourse.

Project Home worked with the City of Philadelphia and SEPTA to create this first of its kind facility.

It is not a shelter, but rather a way to connect the city's homeless to other services.

"This is the place where Philabundance and Broad Street Ministries can store the coffee and warm the food," said Carol Thomas, Director of Homeless Services for Project Home. "The ultimate goal is to help get people off of the streets."

There is even a medical facility, set to open in March, with doctors, nurses and behavioral health support.

"So people who are homeless actually get health care one, and two don't have to seek their healthcare in emergency rooms," said Sister Mary Scullion, President of Project Home.

Sister Mary said the doors at The Hub of Hope will open Wednesday Morning at 7 a.m.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newshomelessphilabundanceSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Betsy Ross stitches a new flag
Hite and Kenney come bearing awards
Cradles to Crayons helping kids stay warm during cold winter months
2018 Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off with Black Tie Tailgate event
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Colder Air and Light Snow Tuesday
Eagles are 'enjoying the moment' at Super Bowl Opening Night
Guillermo catches Eagles fever with Sarah Bloomquist
Driver apparently trying to run people down shot by off-duty officer
Gunman opens fire on driver parked at City Ave. hotel
Arrest made after tow truck driver killed on Schuylkill Expy.
Children seeking sanctuary in Philly church venture out to school
#MeToo, immigrants will have strong presence in SOTU address
Show More
No arrests after 4 men shot, killed in Reading, Pa.
NJ community sends beloved school bus driver to the Super Bowl
Even the food competes in Minnesota
Players, Media get ready for Super Bowl Opening Night
6abc's Brian and Sharrie survey the scene in Minnesota
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Arrest made after tow truck driver killed on Schuylkill Expy.
Gunman opens fire on driver parked at City Ave. hotel
From Draft to Super Bowl: Eagles fan's amazing year
More Video