Hub of Hope is ready to unveil a major upgrade to an 11,000 square foot facility in SEPTA's Center City subway concourse.Project Home worked with the City of Philadelphia and SEPTA to create this first of its kind facility.It is not a shelter, but rather a way to connect the city's homeless to other services."This is the place where Philabundance and Broad Street Ministries can store the coffee and warm the food," said Carol Thomas, Director of Homeless Services for Project Home. "The ultimate goal is to help get people off of the streets."There is even a medical facility, set to open in March, with doctors, nurses and behavioral health support."So people who are homeless actually get health care one, and two don't have to seek their healthcare in emergency rooms," said Sister Mary Scullion, President of Project Home.Sister Mary said the doors at The Hub of Hope will open Wednesday Morning at 7 a.m.------