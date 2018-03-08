PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The City of Philadelphia has announced road closures and parking information for the St.Patrick's Day parade.
The event will be held Sunday, March 11, starting at 11:15 a.m.
The following was released by the city on Thursday:
This year's parade will take a route starting off 16th and JFK, through historical Independence Mall, and ending at Penn's Landing. The performing area and main grandstands will be located at 5th and Market Streets.
Further details regarding the parade and the new route information can be found at PhillyParade.com.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade will happen rain or shine. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.
Road Closures
All participants in the march will enter at 20th and Market Street and assemble from 20th Street to 16th Street along John F. Kennedy Blvd. beginning at 9:00AM.
The parade will commence at 11:15AM. The parade will start at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and proceed eastbound to Penn's Landing, with the performing area and main grand stands located at 5th and Market Streets. The parade is scheduled to conclude at 3:00PM.
The following streets will be closed starting at 5:30AM until approximately 4:00PM on Sunday, March 11th:
-Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street
The following streets will be closed starting at 9:00AM until approximately 3:30PM on Sunday, March 11th:
-John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street
-20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
-19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
-18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
-17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
-16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
-15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
The following streets will be closed starting at 10:00AM (or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until approximately 3:30PM on Sunday, March 11th:
-North Penn Square between 15th Street and Juniper Street
-East Penn Square between John F. Kennedy Blvd. and Market Street
-Market Street between East Penn Square and Front Street
-All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to Front Street, from Chestnut Street to Arch Street
-Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street
Parking Restrictions
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6:00AM-3:00PM on Sunday, March 11th:
-1500-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 5:00AM-3:00PM on Sunday, March 11th:
-5th Street between Chestnut Street to Market Street
-6th Street between Chestnut Street to Race Street
-Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street
Please obey all "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.
Public Transportation
SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 16, 17, 21, 23, 42, 45, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City area and Old City area beginning at 7:30AM on Sunday, March 11th through approximately 5:00PM. Detours will be posted and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org.
Regional Rail
Attendees utilizing Regional Rail Lines are strongly discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks, or satchels of any kind. All bags are subject to search, and therefore, the presence of bags could create delays in allowing attendees to enter the event.
Attendees will not be permitted onto Regional Rail with cups or liquids of any kind.
Public Safety Information
Items NOT allowed along the route of the St. Patrick's Day Parade include:
-Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will be confiscated)
-Fireworks or explosives
-Illegal or illicit substances of any kind
-Alcohol beverages (Open Container Law will be strictly enforced)
-Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)
-Laser pointers
-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & drones of any kind
Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.
In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. We recommend that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps