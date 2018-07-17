PHILLY PROUD

Couple donates $1 million to Salvation Army for new command center

Stephen and Sandra Sheller have donated one-million-dollars to help the organization launch its new Emergency Disaster Services Command Center. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A couple's generous gift to the Salvation Army was celebrated Tuesday night.

Stephen and Sandra Sheller donated $1 million to help the Salvation Army launch its new Emergency Disaster Services Command Center.

The 13,000 square-foot facility will accommodate supplies, vehicles and training space.

"We have been friends with the Salvation Army for over 15 years," said Sandy Sheller. "Just really love their passion and their work and the way they reach all people."

The new center will be located on the campus of the Salvation Army's Divisional Headquarters on North Broad Street across from the Divine Lorraine Hotel.

