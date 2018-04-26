COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Culinary lesson on vegetarian food for top chefs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Action Cam was at the Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia as 20 top chefs from the U.S. and Canada went into the kitchen to learn how to prepare delicious plant-based meals. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
It was a culinary lesson for some top chefs on the hottest new food trend: vegetarian food.

The Action Cam was at the Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia as 20 top chefs from the U.S. and Canada went into the kitchen to learn how to prepare delicious plant-based meals.

Dishes included Southwest sweet potato pancakes, brownies made with eggplant, Mediterranean chickpea crepes and summer sriracha sliders.

The training at the Aramark Innovation Center was led by chefs from Aramark and the Humane Society of the United States.

-----

Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Totem pole exhibit on display in Mercer County
New Castle County Police Department introduces its newest member, Nikko
Protecting Mother Earth after a special earth day celebration in Center City
Fraternity members rally at Philadelphia Starbucks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Coyote captured in South Philadelphia
Woman killed in Quakertown hotel fire
Report: Eagles' Long, Lurie speak out in NFL closed-door meeting
10 shots fired in North Philadelphia triple shooting
Man accused of shooting 6 in 2 states plans insanity defense
Police release new details in Rosemont murder-suicide
Man shot at Phila. gas station, takes off with fuel nozzle
Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat
Show More
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Subway closing 500 stores in U.S.
Eagles have many draft options if they stay at No. 32
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Milder Today
2 teens stabbed at Center City SEPTA Station
More News