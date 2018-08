In Voorhees, Camden County, dozens of campers spent this summer day on the ice.They took a trip from the Boys and Girls Club to the Flyers Skate Zone.For many kids, this was their first time ice skating.Once they got their feet under them, they tried their hand at a few drills, which turned out to be a lot hard than they looked.The field trip was made possible thanks to Virtua, whose employees went along as chaperones.