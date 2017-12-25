COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery surprises kids with truck full of toys

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Sharrie Williams on Action News at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2017. (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On a December night in North Philadelphia a large semi-truck rolled down a narrow street as part of a major surprise.

Watch ESPN Monday Night Football on Christmas Night beginning at 8 p.m. on 6abc

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was leading the holiday caravan. He went on a Christmas shopping spree and was ready to deliver joy to dozens of Philadelphia families.

He received a roaring welcome as he entered the Beckett Life Center, where parents and children were gathered for their annual holiday party.

Box after box were unloaded, filled with toys already sorted for the boys and girls who call this neighborhood home.

"I think the kids are the future. Not everyone is blessed to have the Christmas that they want. It is also good to give them something so they can have something, have a little hope," Jeffery said.

The one-time Pro Bowler grew up in a very small town in South Carolina and comes from humble beginnings.

"My mom did her best to give me what she could afford. Like the parents here, they did their best to make their ends meet for their kids," Jeffery said.

The children are in awe of the kindness, and loving their new toys.

Six-year-old Hasiyah German captured just how much her Christmas gift means to her.

"I have a princess that's named Tiana I get to do her hair," Hasiyah said. "It makes me feel happy because this is the first time that I got a princess like this."

Carol Smith, the executive director of the Beckett Life Center, tells us, "It's above and beyond anything we could've asked for!"

The center services more than 100 families living in nearby affordable housing. Each Christmas the center receives toys from Toys for Tots, but this year they didn't get anything and Smith didn't know what they were going to do.

Out of the blue she got a call about Alshon Jeffery hoping to partner with the center - even though he had no idea how critical his help would be.

"It's so important for the children to see him in real life and to know that regardless of what happens in our times, we have people who will reach out and make things happen for us," Smith said.

"I'm just doing my part giving back, trying to bless someone else's kid. One day they can remember this for the rest of their life," Jeffery said.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsPhiladelphia Eaglesphiladelphia news6abc HolidaysPhilly ProudAction News SportsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
Barbers hold coat drive for those in need
Missouri tries for world's largest Christmas stocking record
Pennsylvania legislator hands out free Christmas trees to West Philadelphia residents
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Homes catch fire in Slaughter Beach on Christmas
Person of interest sought in homicide, retaliation shooting
Trent Cole signs ceremonial contract to retire with Eagles
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
Tanker truck crashes into home in Burlington Co.
Carson Wentz shares new Christmas tradition
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
CHP officer killed as patrol car hit by drunken driver
Show More
Winds scuttle Washington's crossing despite kids' efforts
Blustery And Cold
Trump celebrates Christmas like most of America, with family
Christmas messages from 6abc Action News family
Winter weather delivers white Christmas across US
More News
Top Video
Christmas Eve in Philadelphia
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
More Video