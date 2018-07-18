COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks in Philadelphia

Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Action Cam was inside the Oval Plus, the Eakins Oval transformed. It's got food trucks, a shady place to relax, board games and a giant sandbox.

But it's only here for 5 weeks.

The outer northbound lanes of the Parkway from 20th Street up to Eakins Oval is closed for the next five weeks.

Tree trunks take the place of cars.

Now, the lanes are open only to foot traffic, surreys, bikes, and skateboards traveling over vibrant and whimsical splashes of color, designed by "heads of state" and painted by the Philly Mural Arts Program, it's a gigantic mural.

Once you get to Eakins Oval, you'll find an explosion of color - lawn chairs to relax under hanging pink streamers and an 800 square foot sandbox, and jumbo board games.

This is the fifth year Eakins Oval has been transformed into the "Oval plus" and by far its biggest.

The Oval Plus is officially open to the public on Friday with a performance from Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and lasts through August 24.
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsfun stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
