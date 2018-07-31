Fast moving infants were awarded for their speed Tuesday in Wildwood, as part of the 6th Annual "Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest."The competition was open to any speed-crawling babies 15 months or younger, and and waddling toddlers 24 months or younger.The event featured two races, the crawl and the waddle.There were a few tears, but most of those frowns turned to smiles once the little ones reached their parents.Both winners received a family four-park to Morey's Piers amusement parks.