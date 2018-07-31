COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fast moving infants were awarded for their speed Tuesday in Wildwood

6th Annual "Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest." featured two races, the crawl and the waddle as reported during Action News at 4 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Fast moving infants were awarded for their speed Tuesday in Wildwood, as part of the 6th Annual "Wildwoods Baby Waddle Contest."

The competition was open to any speed-crawling babies 15 months or younger, and and waddling toddlers 24 months or younger.

The event featured two races, the crawl and the waddle.

There were a few tears, but most of those frowns turned to smiles once the little ones reached their parents.

Both winners received a family four-park to Morey's Piers amusement parks.
