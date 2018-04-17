BARBARA BUSH

Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking back at the life of First Lady Barbara Bush (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Barbara Bush's funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Her body will be taken to the George Lewis Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation tomorrow and Thursday.

Friday, Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

The burial ceremony will be private.
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
BARBARA BUSH
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mayor Jim Kenney joined kids to learn about fruits & vegetables
National Volunteer Week in Center City
Free special resource fair
Gloucester Co. woman celebrates 104th birthday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Southwest engine fails in midair; victim identified
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
What happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380?
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
I-95 SB, I-476 SB to I-95 NB reopen in Delco
LISTEN: Philly police release call from Starbucks employee
Starbucks to close stores for bias training after Philly arrests
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Show More
VIDEO: Flyers' Sean Couturier goes down at practice, possibly hurt
PHOTOS: Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
Chopper 6 VIDEO shows damaged engine, window
RAW VIDEO: Passengers exit after Southwest flight makes emergency landing
RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing
More News