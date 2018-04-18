BARBARA BUSH

Funeral home prepares for service for former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The flags have been lowered to half-staff at the funeral home where friends and family will gather to privately visit the body of Barbara Bush.

The private visitation will be held at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews put out barricades Tuesday night ahead of the service.


Here are more plans over the next few days.

Friday:

The public will be able to say goodbye to Mrs. Bush whose body will be lying in repose. That viewing will be held at St. Martin's Church between noon and midnight.

You cannot park directly at the church. You must go to Second Baptist Church on Woodway Drive to park, and then go through security.

Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from the Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Saturday:


A private funeral service will be held at Second Baptist Church.

The service will be for 1,500 guests. Mrs. Bush has repeatedly said she wanted a very simple service.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

After the service, there will be a funeral procession from Houston to College Station that will proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

Mrs. Bush will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Robin, who died from Leukemia at 3-years-old.

The burial ceremony will be private.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Mayor Jim Kenney joined kids to learn about fruits & vegetables
National Volunteer Week in Center City
Free special resource fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend: Officials
Passengers say Southwest pilot is a hero
Philadelphia police fire at suspect on North 33rd Street
Show More
Driver shot while stopped at intersection in SW Philly
What happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380?
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
I-95 SB, I-476 SB to I-95 NB reopen in Delco
Police: 2 men arrested for murder of young father
More News