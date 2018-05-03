FYI PHILLY

Planning your Mother's Day celebration and top-rated steakhouses

This week on FYI Philly we've got special plans for Mother's Day. See how you can pamper mom with a roundup of special spa treatments. We also have some fashion forward ideas she'll enjoy for spring. If you'd like to indulge, Philly Mag shared their list of top steakhouses in the region. And we round up some boozy treats that will be great all summer long. Plus, we preview a retreat designed to help women relax and rejuvenate and get a glimpse of this year's Chinese Lantern Festival.

Spa's to Pamper Mom
Spas are a great way to pamper mom on Mother's Day, and from Bucks to Delco, Center City to the Main Line, we've got you covered with an inside look at what some of the best have to offer!

Rizzieri Salon And Spa
Moorestown Mall (Store 1440)
400 Route 38, Morestown, NJ 08057

David Witchell Salon And Spa
25 S. State St., Newtown, PA 18940

Ame Salon And Spa
11 Waynewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa & Salon
243 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
610-459-4663

The Rittenhouse Spa & Club
Rittenhouse Hotel
210 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-790-2500

Shopping for Mother's Day Gifts
Find mom the perfect gift for mother's day from some of Philadelphia's local designers.

Violet + Brooks | Facebook

Alexis Kletjian | Facebook
31 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

Paula Hian | Facebook
106 Gay St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 (Manayunk)
160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (KOP)
(610) 337-1740

Food & Drinks: Steak Shops
Looking to give mom prime treatment for Mother's Day? Or maybe you're just a fan of great steak. Alicia Vitarelli rounds up some of Philly Mag's favorite steakhouses in the region.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse | Facebook
1426-1428 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Barclay Prime | Facebook
237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bronco's Brazilian Steakhouse
7634 Castor ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19152
(267) 686-8788
EMBED More News Videos

We went to Fleming's Prime Steak House see what makes this cocktail worth the cost.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar | Facebook
555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 10, Radnor, PA 19087
610-688-9463

Urban Farmer Philadelphia | Facebook
1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215 963 2788

Boozy Treats for the spring
Melissa Magee shares some savory and sweet boozy treats great for mother's day or all summer long.

Capofitto | Facebook
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215-897-9999

Assembly Rooftop Lounge | Facebook
The Logan Hotel
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
215- 783-4171

Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
215-558-2471

Cinder | Facebook
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(267) 761-5582

Scarpetta Philadelphia | Facebook
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Rise Gatherings
Rise Gatherings: Wellness Retreats for Women | Facebook
357 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
215-805-4095

Annual Weekend Retreat
May 18-20 - Pocono Mountains

Made in Philly: Eco Scarves
Eco Print Scarves
Kathleen Lang Metaxas

Chinese Lantern Festival
Alicia Vitarelli tours the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square, and everything this year is brand new.

Chinese Lantern Festival | Enter to win 4 tickets: Lantern sweepsatkes
Franklin Square Nightly, May 1 - June 30 (Closed May 17)
200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Chamber Orchestra: Bluegrass, Bernstein & Blues
Bluegrass, Bernstein and the Blues - May 20-21
The Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater
The Chamber Orchestra | Facebook | The Arts in Philly

Shelter Me
The weather is warming up, which means kitten season. Philadoptables is looking for kitten foster families to help manage the influx of litters coming into the shelters.
Philadoptables | Facebook
Kitten Shower - June 2 at Acct Philly's Hunting Park location
Bring a kitten starter kit or items for newborn kittens!

Shelter Clean-Up
May 19th at Acct Philly's Hunting Park location
ACCT Philly board of directors will also volunteer and hold staff breakfast. Prepare to get dirty that day! For more events and information, check Philadoptables website!


