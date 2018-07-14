Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia

A new headstone now marks the final resting place of a local firefighter killed in the line of duty.Friends and family gathered Saturday to honor Lieutenant Joyce Craig at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.It's a one of a kind headstone for a one of a kind hero.It was a little more than 3 and half years ago now the highly respected Philadelphia fire Lieutenant died while battling a fire in West Oak Lane.Today a monumental step was taken to honor her memory and sacrifice.Lt. Craig's family were the first ones get an up close look at the headstone.Her brother Mike says his sister would have liked this."it's what she earned my sister was a hard worker and she was committed to the department so I think if nothing else she'd respect that commitment she had during her service is being returned," he said.The man who designed it is Jim Lee.He went to high school with Craig.He says he worked closely with her son on the layout."He said my mother really loved her badge, and I said let's go off of that," said Lee.And adds his old classmate was on his mind during the entire process."She gave her life for the city, she was a Dobbins alumni, a beautiful person inside and out," said Lee.Also on hand for the unveiling were plenty of Craig's colleagues.Many here worked with the Lieutenant personally.That includes Captain Lisa Forrest."We came in together. We were the class 178," said Captain Forrest.She's says they've been working hard over the last 3 years raising donations for a headstone like this."I'm proud and I'm sure Joyce would be proud. Joyce is deserving of it and more she gave her life for the citizens of Philadelphia." said Captain Forrest.17:11 "alright now the community is encouraged to come out here and take a look at the head stone.As soon as you get to the cemetery, go through the main gate and you make a right.------