"Hearts of Robins' Nest" event in Pennsauken

"Robins' Nest" offers over 65 programs and services impacting children, adults, families, veterans and caregivers. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
In its 50 year history, Robin's Next has grown from an organization that serves children to a community-based powerhouse .

"Robins' Nest", based in South Jersey, now offers over 65 programs and services that impact children, adults, families, veterans and caregivers.

Thursday, the "Hearts of Robins' Nest" event was held to thank the many volunteers and contributors for supporting the non-profit.

Our own meteorologist Chris Sowers was happy to take part serving as the emcee.
