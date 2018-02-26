COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Last-Minute Weekend Getaways: 3 Trips From PHL For Under $500 (Flight + Hotel)

Got the winter blues? It may be time for a spontaneous weekend getaway.

If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight out of Philadelphia this weekend, we've got three solid options for warm-weather destinations that'll cost you less than $500, via travel site Kayak.

These include round-trip flights leaving PHL on Friday, March 2nd and returning on the evening of Sunday, March 4th or very early in the morning on Monday, March 5th, along with two nights in a hotel.

(Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change. Flights listed are for one traveller, but most hotel rooms accommodate two people. Additional fees for baggage and other flight accommodations may apply.)

Fort Lauderdale



The flight: For $362, you can hop a Spirit flight out of Fort Lauderdale at 12:05pm on Friday, arriving at 2:55pm. On the way back, you'll depart at 8:30am Sunday, landing at 11:11am.

Book this flight >

The hotel: If you'll be spending most of your time relaxing on the beach, then the simple accommodations of the Sheridan Guesthouse hostel should fill the bill. A studio suite with a kitchenette, view of the garden, and shared bathroom will cost $136 for two nights.

Book this hotel >

Total price: $498

Las Vegas



The flight: It'll cost $299 for weekend airfare to Vegas. Depart on Delta at 8am Friday, making a pitstop in Minneapolis before arriving in Sin City at 1:05pm. On the return leg, you'll fly a redeye on American, leaving at 10:55pm and arriving back in Philly at 6:34am on Monday.

Book this flight >

The hotel: Staying at a big casino hotel on the Strip can get pricey, but the Howard Johnson - East Tropicana offers all of the convenience of a Strip address at a cheaper price--$168 for two nights. The hotel's amenities include a pool and pet-friendly rooms.

Book this hotel >

Total price: $467

Cancun



The flight: Grab your passport and head down to Mexico at 8am on Friday via Delta; after a stop in Minneapolis, you'll arrive in sunny Cancun at 6:32pm. On the Sunday return trip, you'll fly Frontier at 1:15pm, arriving at 4:56pm. The total price tag: $325.

Book this flight >

The hotel: The charming Hotel Boutique Casa Mallorca, located in the heart of Cancun, earns praise from travelers for its cleanliness, service, and proximity to shopping and dining. And at $111 for two nights, it's a steal in this expensive resort town.

Book this hotel >

Total price: $436
