COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Law enforcement deliver Easter meals to families of fallen officers in Montco

EMBED </>More Videos

Law enforcement deliver Easter meals to families of fallen officers - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Law enforcement officers from around the Delaware Valley were remembering less fortunate families Wednesday morning as part of a pre-Easter tradition.

The program called Holiday Meals for Heroes started with a special breakfast for local police and highway patrolmen at the Flourtown Country Club.

After the meal, the rank and file set out to deliver Easter dinners, to the families of fallen Montgomery County police officers and deputy sheriffs killed in the line of duty.

These special deliveries are a solemn tribute to their fallen colleagues who maybe gone, but not forgotten.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newseasterpolice officerpoliceSpringfield Township (Montgomery County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Students workout at Citizens Bank Park
La Salle University host it's largest Job Fair
2 Phila. men, Aston officer named Carnegie Heroes
Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy work to "Feed The Need"
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house
Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy
Show More
Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Action News Update
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
More Video