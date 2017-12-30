COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 30, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Inside the Riverfront Mummers Club House, members are not focusing on weather forecasts, instead they're putting final touches on costumes and props.

Captain of Riverfront Mummers Tom Kelhower said, "We all want to go Saturday, doesn't look any better, it's going to be 25, windy, so I think Monday is a good day."

The decision over whether to play New Year's Day in freezing temperatures came down Saturday afternoon when five divisions of the Mummers Parade cast votes to play New Year's Day or postpone to a future date with a better forecast.

An overall vote of 3-2 in favor of keeping the parade on New Year's means the show will go on.

The city of Philadelphia will provide warming tents along the parade route.

Even though the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association voted no, many members say they are okay with playing in frigid temperatures.

It's not just people and fans they took into consideration, but how the temperatures will affect their instruments too.

Scott Wray, Captain of the Fralinger String Band said, "When it's not that day it's a little different you know. If it's the week later, it's a whole other week of suspense."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsphiladelphia newsmummers paradenew year's day
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mummers Parade still on, City of Philadelphia says
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Margate, Brigantine polar plunge events postponed
Taking the oath of citizenship
Sparking the imagination
Center City doorman delivers smiles
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 females found dead in Collingswood home
AccuWeather: Stinging Arctic wind arrives
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
Tractor-trailer overturns causing front cab to fall off overpass on Blue Route
Light snow falls throughout the region
Police arrest man found in possession of numerous firearms and drugs in Galloway
PennDOT monitors road conditions during snowfall
Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter dies at 27
Show More
Overturned trash truck causes traffic congestion in Bucks County
Man arrested after high speed chase spans NJ, Delaware
Taxi driver critical after losing control of vehicle in Collingswood
Firefighters battle fire in city's Burholme section
Folks brave cold temps in Center City
More News
Top Video
Man arrested after high speed chase spans NJ, Delaware
Action News Update
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
Folks brave cold temps in Center City
More Video