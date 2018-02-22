There has been a myriad of problems and complaints regarding mail delivery in parts of the city, so many in fact that the newly appointed Postmaster General of Philadelphia wanted to meet with the public personally.It was standing room only at the Northern Liberties Community Center Thursday night, will all sorts of complaints like mail that never arrives."My wife sent me a valentines card, I'm still waiting for it," said one resident.Long lines at the post office at 7th and Thompson streets."We've all given up," said another resident. "It's insane."A woman who seems to get everyone's mail dumped at her door."So I end up having to throw it out," said a city resident. "I don't know what else to do with it."In fact, when asked how many people frequently get other people's mail, almost the entire audience raised their hands."I think it's something that I needed to hear," said Philadelphia Postmaster General Michael Hernandez.And it seems Hernandez is already on the case and doing some housecleaning. He introduced a new manager for the Post Office serving Northern Liberties at the meeting."I feel like we needed some management changes," he said. "He knows the neighborhood."------