COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Newly appointed Postmaster hears concerns of city residents unhappy with mail service

EMBED </>More Videos

Postmaster addresses missing mail concerns: Action News at 11 p.m., February 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
There has been a myriad of problems and complaints regarding mail delivery in parts of the city, so many in fact that the newly appointed Postmaster General of Philadelphia wanted to meet with the public personally.

It was standing room only at the Northern Liberties Community Center Thursday night, will all sorts of complaints like mail that never arrives.

"My wife sent me a valentines card, I'm still waiting for it," said one resident.

Long lines at the post office at 7th and Thompson streets.

"We've all given up," said another resident. "It's insane."

A woman who seems to get everyone's mail dumped at her door.

"So I end up having to throw it out," said a city resident. "I don't know what else to do with it."

In fact, when asked how many people frequently get other people's mail, almost the entire audience raised their hands.

Many of the problems were highlighted last week in an Action News Special Investigation.

"I think it's something that I needed to hear," said Philadelphia Postmaster General Michael Hernandez.

And it seems Hernandez is already on the case and doing some housecleaning. He introduced a new manager for the Post Office serving Northern Liberties at the meeting.

"I feel like we needed some management changes," he said. "He knows the neighborhood."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsphiladelphiapost office
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored
2018 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Governor tours progress at the Pearl Center
Couple thankful wallet lost during Eagles celebration returned by Good Samaritan
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in Florida shooting
Therapy dogs return from helping Parkland community grieve
Sharrie Williams speaks with Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins
AccuWeather: More Damp, Dreary Weather On The Way
Woman shot to death while driving on Broad St. ID'd
Chester County father charged in baby's death
Beam falls on vehicles on Pa. Turnpike killing man
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Show More
Brian Taff sits down with Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
Philly Health Costs: Navigating Health Care Pricing
General Hospital goes live for a good cause
Manhole cover flies into air after explosion in Old City
More News
Top Video
Therapy dogs return from helping Parkland community grieve
Malcolm Jenkins on Philly Special, Fan Reaction and.. Dynasty?
Jason Kelce shows off musical talents with local school band
Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in Florida shooting
More Video