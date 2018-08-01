COMMUNITY & EVENTS

N.J. plan to make higher education more accessible and affordable

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday launched the Community College Innovation Challenge as reported during Action News at 4 on August 1, 2018.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
The state of New Jersey is moving forward with plans to make higher education more accessible and affordable for families.

Governor Phil Murphy launched the Community College Innovation Challenge on Wednesday.

The pilot program would allow eligible students to attend community college free of tuition and fees in the spring semester of 2019.

To qualify, students must have an income under $45,000 dollars and take at least six credits.

Colleges interested in taking part in the program must apply by the end of August.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proudnew jersey newscollegetuitionWest Windsor Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News