COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New Jersey troopers who deactivated explosives honored

NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

EWING, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two New Jersey state troopers who successfully deactivated two improvised explosive devices following a terrorist attack have received the 2017 Trooper of the Year awards.

Detective Sgt. James Abbes and Detective Stephen Christinzio were honored Thursday for their actions after a pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps race in Seaside Park in September 2016. The devices were in the same trash can that exploded before the start of the race, which had been delayed. No one was injured.

The awards were presented Thursday at State Police headquarters in Trenton.

Upon their arrival at the race scene, Abbes and Christinzio donned protective gear and approached the explosives before setting up their equipment, including robots to deactivate the devices.

"Detective Sergeant Abbes and Detective Christinzio performed with calm and focus while under extreme stress, ensuring the safety of others first before risking their own lives to execute their mission, without the luxury of knowing if there were more components of the attack yet to be acted," state police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said.

A federal judge this month sentenced Ahmad Rahimi to multiple life terms in prison.

Prosecutors say Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, set a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block. The blast injured 30 people, hours after the explosion at the race.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsstate troopers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
2018 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Governor tours progress at the Pearl Center
Couple thankful wallet lost during Eagles celebration returned by Good Samaritan
High School students showing off their green thumbs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chester County father charged in baby's death
Beam falls on vehicles on Pa. Turnpike killing man
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
Police: Suspect sought for restaurant robbery in Delaware
Woman shot to death while driving on Broad St. ID'd
3-alarm fire in SW Phila. disrupts mass transit
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Show More
Fmr. Radnor Twp. commissioner indicted
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Warminster EMT charged with soliciting a minor
Alex Trebek to moderate Pa. governor's debate
Report: Toys "R" Us closing 200 more stores
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos