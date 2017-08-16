COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Patriot tour arrives in Delaware to raise money for veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Patriot tour arrives in Delaware to raise money for veterans. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
A travelling symbol of patriotism arrived in Delaware Wednesday.

Motorcycle riders are moving the American flag from state-to-state on a mission to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.

The Action Cam was there as a group from Virginia transferred the flag to its next caretakers at a Harley-Davidson shop in New Castle.

Next, the riders will bring it to Mount Emphraim, New Jersey, and eventually back to Wisconsin where the tour all started.

By the time the flag arrives home, the organizers hope to have raised $200,000 for veterans across the country.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsdelaware newsamerican flagveterans
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Habitat for Humanity helps revitalize North Philadelphia neighborhood
More Community & Events
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
Show More
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Nephew of boxer Larry Holmes arrested in '09 murder
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
More Video