Patriot tour arrives in Delaware to raise money for veterans

A travelling symbol of patriotism arrived in Delaware Wednesday.Motorcycle riders are moving the American flag from state-to-state on a mission to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.The Action Cam was there as a group from Virginia transferred the flag to its next caretakers at a Harley-Davidson shop in New Castle.Next, the riders will bring it to Mount Emphraim, New Jersey, and eventually back to Wisconsin where the tour all started.By the time the flag arrives home, the organizers hope to have raised $200,000 for veterans across the country.----------