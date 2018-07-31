COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Pets and their owners celebrate a law to combat animal cruelty

EMBED </>More Videos

The legislation named after a dog, is called "Libre's Law" as reported during Action News at 4 on July 31, 2018, (WPVI)

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County lawmaker welcomed families and their beloved pets to celebrate a law combating animal cruelty.

State Representative Todd Stephens held "Libre" in his arms after he spoke to the crowd at Horsham Dog Park Tuesday.

The legislation named after this dog, named "Libre's Law," went into effect in June 2017.

The law breaks down cruelty to animals into three categories based on the severity of neglect.

Libre was once emaciated, but was rescued on a Lancaster County farm and given a second chance at life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudHorsham Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News