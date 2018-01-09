PHILADELPHIA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau with painting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is honoring fallen firefighter Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau.

Forensic artist Jonny Castro painted a tribute of Lt. LeTourneau.

"Lt. LeTourneau gave his life in service to our city on 1/6/18. We will never forget his sacrifice," the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning.



LeTourneau died while battling a fire on the 2200 block of N. Colorado Street on Saturday.

Investigation continues in deadly N Philadelphia fire: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 7, 2018

Two public viewings will be held Thursday and Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, followed by a funeral Mass.

Lt. LeTourneau was an 11-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, where he was promoted to lieutenant in 2015. He received a unit citation in 2010 and a letter of commendation for his service during the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

He was a 1993 graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and held an associate's degree in fire science from Delaware County Community College.

He lived in Springfield and is survived by his mother, other relatives and friends.

Officer Castro, an army vet, creates portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Those portraits are then donated to the officers' families or their colleagues.

Action News spotlighted Officer Castro in a report last February:

Officer Jonny Castro, an army vet, creates portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.


