Philly dad charts baby's growth with a cheesesteak

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 5, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You know those cute "month" stickers they make for newborns to capture the super cute progression of your child in photos? Well, one Philly dad is keeping it real, and really local.

Dad, Brad Williams, calls it the cheesesteak scale.

It all started when his son, Lucas, was born to show how little he was in comparison to a standard cheesesteak.

So, month by month they photographed the Philly kid with a foil wrapped steak.

They only made it to the first year because Lucas "was quickly growing a dislike for cheesesteaks."

They tried again on his second birthday, but that was also a bust.

But when asked how many cheesesteaks tall Lucas is now, dad answered "about 3 full cheesesteaks tall!"

