Philly Route Free Streets extended

Philly Route Free Streets extended. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 27, 2018..

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The response has been so positive for the Philly Free Streets initiative that the city of Philadelphia is extending this year's route.

An 8-mile stretch along North Broad will close to vehicle traffic on Saturday, August 11.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. North broad will be pedestrian only from City Hall to Butler Street in North Philadelphia.

This is the third year for Philly Free Streets.

The initiative temporarily closes streets to cars, instead, inviting people to walk and bike.

