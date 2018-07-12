Prayer walk to end gun violence takes place in Logan

Recent incidents of gun violence involving children is galvanizing community members and police officers who serve that community.A group of Philadelphia Police Chaplains were joined by residents for a prayer walk in the 1600 block of Widener Place. A block that has seen much bloodshed and violence.Marie Starkes who has two children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild says it's so bad, they spend a lot of time hitting the floor trying to duck from bullets."They can't come out, half the time, we're on the floor in the house, you know? It's just so sad that we can't even come and enjoy where we live," says Starkes.Sharon Simmons says sadly, she lost her son to gun violence on the block, 21-year-old Aramo Piedra. That was two years ago on May 18.For those who gathered, this is about stopping the bloodshed in Philadelphia, especially stopping any more children from getting hurt."What we're trying to do is interact with the neighborhood, for those who have suffered the losses and other areas to show there are people who are concerned," says Chaplain Walter Arthur.Through the 35th police district, the group was also handing out gun locks after a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot over the weekend."We're trying to prevent tragedies like that from happening again, the 10-year-old accidentally shot playing with a gun, so we're also giving out gun locks so anyone who has a gun at their residence can actually get a gun lock free of charge," says Philadelphia Police Captain Ernest Ransom.Gun violence is a plague across the city, and it most likely will continue long as this prayer walk, but these folks say they're not throwing in the towel anytime soon."I'm 72-years-old, but we are out here and we're not stopping, and we're going to fight until we can't fight anymore," says Caretha Lloyd.------