Shane Victorino visits Boys and Girls Club in Nicetown

Shane Victorino visits Boys and Girls Club in Nicetown. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some local kids got the surprise of their lives when the "flyin' Hawaiian" paid them a visit!

Shane Victorino visited the Boys and Girls Club in Nicetown, which bears his name.

The former Phillies star is in town for his big return to Citizens Bank Park, where he will officially retire from baseball as a Phillie.

Victorino will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch at tomorrow night's game against the Marlins.

'Mahalo BASEBALL' Shane Victorino announces retirement
Former Philadelphia Phillies star Shane Victorino announced his retirement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, saying: "Mahalo BASEBALL. I hope I made you all PROUD."

