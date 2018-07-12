COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Special LYTE program graduation ceremony in Wilmington

More than 2.5 million dollars in scholarships, grants and financial aid was awarded to students in " Leading Youth Through Empowerment" program

WILMINGTON Del. (WPVI) --
This was a special graduation ceremony in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday afternoon.

More than two and a half million dollars in scholarships, grants and financial aid was awarded to students who are members of the "LYTE" program.

It stands for Leading Youth Through Empowerment.

It's a unique after school and summer enrichment program for low income youth.

The program has been credited with producing a 100 percent college acceptance rate, along with high GPA and test ranking among its scholars.
