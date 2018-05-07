STORMY DANIELS

Stormy Daniels holds two performances at Port Richmond's Penthouse club Monday

Stormy Daniels stops in Philadelphia

PORT RICHMOND
Stormy Daniels will make two appearances in Philadelphia Monday night, at the Penthouse Club in Port Richmond.

Daniels is best known as a porn star, stripper, screenwriter and adult film director who has sued President Donald Trump. She claims they slept together in 2006; he denies it.

She has been designated the Penthouse Pet of the Century. She is literally wrapped in the flag on the cover of the latest edition of Penthouse magazine.

There is a $10 cover charge to attend the event at the club on Castor Avenue. Organizers are expecting a full house.

"A lot of people coming in, a lot of excitement," said Edgar Gil, General Manager. "A lot of people from all over the world will be coming in tonight."

Despite her legal issues that could impact the nation, the thinking here is that most people who attend will be focused on her performance, not politics.

"I think most people are pretty excited to see her regardless of political side," said Cassie Jian. "I think people are looking to experience her show, to see what she will put on tonight."

Daniels will perform at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, in the first stop of a four-city tour, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Detroit.

