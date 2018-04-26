COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Totem pole exhibit on display in Mercer County

EMBED </>More Videos

Totem pole exhibit on display in Mercer County - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A new exhibit now stands outside of a Mercer County museum.

A 16-foot totem pole can be seen outside of the Watershed Center in Hopewell Township.

It was created by the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation in northern Washington State and southern British Columbia.

The totem pole was designed to connect the science community's efforts to protect local watersheds from the proposed pipeline in northern New Jersey.

The exhibit, created by the Natural History Museum, will remain on display at the Watershed until Aug. 31.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsnative americanPhilly ProudHopewell Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Culinary lesson on vegetarian food for top chefs
New Castle County Police Department introduces its newest member, Nikko
Protecting Mother Earth after a special earth day celebration in Center City
Fraternity members rally at Philadelphia Starbucks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Coyote captured in South Philadelphia
Woman killed in Quakertown hotel fire
Report: Eagles' Long, Lurie speak out in NFL closed-door meeting
10 shots fired in North Philadelphia triple shooting
Man accused of shooting 6 in 2 states plans insanity defense
Police release new details in Rosemont murder-suicide
Man shot at Phila. gas station, takes off with fuel nozzle
Jury focuses on Cosby's star witness; his lawyers face heat
Show More
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Subway closing 500 stores in U.S.
Eagles have many draft options if they stay at No. 32
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Milder Today
2 teens stabbed at Center City SEPTA Station
More News