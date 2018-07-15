COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers from the Word of Life Christian Center clean up the community with their Dream Big Outreach project

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers from the Word of Life Christian Center clean up the community with their Dream Big Outreach project. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Sometimes you just have to dream big, and that's exactly what one group in Delaware is doing -- making their community Delaware Proud.

More than 200 volunteers from the Word of Life Christian Center were hard at work this weekend in Newark.

The group chose the Christina Early Education Center as the site of their "Dream Big Outreach" project.

The church's congregation makes it their mission to serve the community, making an impact outside of their place of worship.

Congregants of all ages got up early Saturday morning - doing some heavy duty cleanup inside and outside the education center.

"This is just really a tangible expression of love for our community," says Chris Rue. "For us, the big motivating factor is to honestly really demonstrate the love of Christ to our community, you can say things in words, you can hug people and that's wonderful, but there's also a way to tangibly do things that other people are not able to do."

This is the second year that Word of Life Christian Center has done its Dream Big Outreach.

---
Tell Us!
Tell us about the person or organization that is doing great things in your community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly Proudcommunitychurch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tell Us!
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A discovery at a Delaware Museum
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
Celebrating more than a century with close friends
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Child alerts family to Cherry Hill fire
Police investigate serious accident on Route 55
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
Show More
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.
Search for missing 61-year-old woman from Kensington
Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in N.J.
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
More News