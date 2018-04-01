  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
PHILLY PROUD

Volunteers renovate Roxborough home for family in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers renovate home for family in need. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, volunteers converged at a home ready to make a difference for one local family.

Workers with an organization called Kencrest took part in a big painting and landscaping project along Green Street on Monday.

They spruced up the interior and brought new life to the exterior.

When finished, the renovated home will be a sanctuary for a family whose facing intellectual or physical disabilities.

This is the second time this year the Kencrest organization has launched a big volunteer project like this one.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Students workout at Citizens Bank Park
La Salle University host it's largest Job Fair
2 Phila. men, Aston officer named Carnegie Heroes
Students at Phil-Mont Christian Academy work to "Feed The Need"
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Law enforcement deliver Easter meals to families of fallen officers
Students workout at Citizens Bank Park
La Salle University host it's largest Job Fair
2 Phila. men, Aston officer named Carnegie Heroes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather: From Mild to Snowy
Police: Car stolen from Salem Co. Wawa found in Delaware
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
Celebrating Easter around Philadelphia area
Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores hit with data breach
Abington won't rename high school after alum donated $25M
3s please: Villanova sets record in 95-79 win over Kansas
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon
Show More
Man killed in Chester Co. crash involving garbage truck ID'd
Families of Philadelphia murder victims march for a voice
Protester in Stephon Clark rally hit by police vehicle
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Man stabbed outside club in Port Richmond
More News
Top Video
Celebrating Easter around Philadelphia area
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
China's defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry
Man stabbed outside club in Port Richmond
More Video