Wilmington teen celebrates a unique college scholarship

A college scholarship is always cause for to be proud, but a Wilmington teen has even more reason to celebrate.His scholarship, for bass fishing, is exceptionally rare.Jackson Staib is getting ready to head off to Bethel University in Tennessee in a few weeks to kick off his freshman year.The school is one of just a dozen nationwide that offers scholarships for the sport.Staib maintained top grades at Concord High, where he also played football and sang in chorale.But, he's been hooked on bass fishing since the age of two."It's really just all about the thrill of catching that next fish. You can go all day without catching a single fish and I don't mind cause the next time you go fishing you still have that same chance to catch a monster bass."Jackson's parents are thrilled that their son will be able to pursue the sport he loves, while easing the financial burden on them.