Concerns of collapse follow 4-alarm Old City fire

Third and Chestnut along with surrounding streets in Old City were still blocked off Monday morning after a massive 4-alarm fire tore through large buildings a day earlier.Cindy Johnson and her husband of Morristown, New Jersey were staying at the Best Western Independence Park Hotel when the flames broke out.It's now just a shell of a building."We were in bed sleeping and the fire alarm in the room went off and I could immediately smell smoke," Johnson said. "I grabbed my wedding ring and my purse; we pretty much put on the clothing we have on now."ATF crews were on site all morning long collecting evidence. An arson dog was also brought out.Several businesses were either burned out or suffered significant water and smoke damage, including the fairly new Little Lion restaurant.Action News spoke with Maxemina Garcia of Juniata who works at another impacted business."When we came here, the fire was still going and we saw everything was closed off so we just went home. I'm just happy it didn't catch fire," Garcia said.Residents said they believe the fire started in the residential building next to the hotel.There is increasing concern that the structure might collapse.Fire officials say the building owner has been asked to take down the fire escape to lessen the weight on the now weakening building.The deputy fire commissioner said it's no surprise given the four hours it took to extinguish the flames.But that concern is now preventing Johnson and others from going in and salvaging what belongings they can before it's too late."We just checked with someone from the hotel because we were concerned about when we would be able to get our stuff back and he said the fireman don't want to be bellmen, they have other responsibilities which we understand," Johnson said.------