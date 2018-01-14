Condo fire above Rittenhouse Square hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire at Rittenhouse Square condo. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on January 14, 2018. (WPVI)

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE (WPVI) --
Firefighters responded to a fire at a condo above a Rittenhouse Square hotel.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the Warwick Hotel building on the 200 block of South 17th Street.

Officials say the fire started in a condo on the 21st floor; the top eight floors of the building are condos.

The fire was placed under control by 7:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsfirehotelCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles players wear dog masks after beating Falcons
Eagles fans in Key West sing Action News theme
Eagles use goalline stand, Elliott FGs to beat Falcons
Eagles announce championship game ticket info
Braves owe Phillies Chick-fil-A after Eagles win
Police shoot man after he attempted to take officer's gun
Car soars into 2nd floor of building in bizarre crash
Kids rushed into manhole during Hawaii missile threat
Show More
'Primal fear' as people across Hawaii get false alert of missile attack
AccuWeather: Sunnyy And Cold
Police: Man shoots wife, kills self in Lawncrest
New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules take effect
Infectious disease warning for Newark Airport passengers
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Driver rescued from flash flooding in West Virginia
Police: Man shoots wife, kills self in Lawncrest
Passerby helps driver out of burning car in Mt. Laurel
Man shot outside Salvation Army building in W Phila.
More Video