Condo fire above Rittenhouse Square hotel

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE (WPVI) --Firefighters responded to a fire at a condo above a Rittenhouse Square hotel.
It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the Warwick Hotel building on the 200 block of South 17th Street.
Officials say the fire started in a condo on the 21st floor; the top eight floors of the building are condos.
The fire was placed under control by 7:36 a.m.
No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation.
