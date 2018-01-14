Condo fire above Rittenhouse Square hotel

Firefighters responded to a fire at a condo above a Rittenhouse Square hotel.It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at the Warwick Hotel building on the 200 block of South 17th Street.Officials say the fire started in a condo on the 21st floor; the top eight floors of the building are condos.The fire was placed under control by 7:36 a.m.No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation.------