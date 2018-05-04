Construction worker hurt in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a mishap involving a construction worker in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 46th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Action News is told a worker fell at building under construction at the University of Pharmacy and Science.

There was no immediate word on the worker's condition.

Officials were working to determine what led to the incident.

