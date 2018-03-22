CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: How to properly anchor your furniture

Consumer Reports recommends anchoring all furniture to a wall. It could prevent tip-over injuries and even save lives. Plus, it's inexpensive and takes just a few minutes.

Many new dressers come with anchor kits, but you can also purchase aftermarket kits, especially for furniture you already have in your home.

Consumer Reports likes restraints with metal brackets and nylon straps or wire cable. It's important to always follow the manufacturer's installation instructions.

Anchor kits usually include screws, but they may not be appropriate for the type of wall you have. If you have wooden studs, they suggest screws at least two inches long to extend well into the studs. If you have metal studs, you will need to use fine threaded drywall screws.

Next, locate the studs in your wall. Then, measure the height of the furniture. Follow manufacturer's instructions regarding placement of the brackets on the wall.

Predrill a hole in wood studs. Then screw the brackets to the wall.

Then predrill a hole into the solid wood frame of the dresser, not the thin wood backing, and attach the brackets.

Following manufacturer's instructions, secure the straps and adjust the dresser against the wall.

